BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi File/PTI Photo/ PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi File/PTI Photo/ PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the country are being joined by people from all walks of life. He asserted these yatras are integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’ by 2022. In a series of tweets, he also posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places like Jammu, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pali in Rajasthan.

He tweeted, “BJP is organising Tiranga Yatras across India, which are being joined by people from all walks of life. I thank all those who are joining the Tiranga Yatras. I salute the energy & hardwork of BJP Karyakartas who are organising these Yatras.”

The prime minister added that “these Tiranga Yatras have generated a groundswell of support & are integrating people towards working for a New India by 2022.”

In Pali, Rajasthan, the #TirangaYatra was held with great fervour and ministerial colleague @ppchaudharyMoS took part. pic.twitter.com/8TmIhK7FJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

The #TirangaYatra in Datia, where MP Dr. Bhagirath Prasad took part. pic.twitter.com/tVWdfpwK35 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

MP Ramdas Tadas writes about the #TirangaYatra in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/w3H0ZbRFLM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

MP @VinodChavdaBJP, who represents Kutch in the Lok Sabha shared updates about the #TirangaYatra on the NM App. pic.twitter.com/ANMXYu7R3a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

These Tiranga Yatras have generated a groundswell of support & are integrating people towards working for a New India by 2022. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

I thank all those who are joining the Tiranga Yatras. I salute the energy & hardwork of BJP Karyakartas who are organising these Yatras. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

BJP is organising Tiranga Yatras across India, which are being joined by people from all walks of life. @BJP4India #TirangaYatra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd