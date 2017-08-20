Only in Express
BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’: PM Narendra Modi

In a series of tweets, he also posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places like Jammu, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pali in Rajasthan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 20, 2017 8:48 pm
Narendra Modi, BJP, Tiranga Yatras, BJP Tiranga Yatras, bjp Yatras, india news, indian express news Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi File/PTI Photo/ PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the country are being joined by people from all walks of life. He asserted these yatras are integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’ by 2022. In a series of tweets, he also posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places like Jammu, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pali in Rajasthan.

He tweeted, “BJP is organising Tiranga Yatras across India, which are being joined by people from all walks of life. I thank all those who are joining the Tiranga Yatras. I salute the energy & hardwork of BJP Karyakartas who are organising these Yatras.”

The prime minister added that “these Tiranga Yatras have generated a groundswell of support & are integrating people towards working for a New India by 2022.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

