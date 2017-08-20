BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the country are being joined by people from all walks of life. He asserted these yatras are integrating people towards working for a ‘New India’ by 2022. In a series of tweets, he also posted photographs of his ministerial colleagues leading such marches in various places like Jammu, Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pali in Rajasthan.
He tweeted, “BJP is organising Tiranga Yatras across India, which are being joined by people from all walks of life. I thank all those who are joining the Tiranga Yatras. I salute the energy & hardwork of BJP Karyakartas who are organising these Yatras.”
The prime minister added that “these Tiranga Yatras have generated a groundswell of support & are integrating people towards working for a New India by 2022.”
In Pali, Rajasthan, the #TirangaYatra was held with great fervour and ministerial colleague took part.
The #TirangaYatra in Datia, where MP Dr. Bhagirath Prasad took part.
MP Ramdas Tadas writes about the #TirangaYatra in his constituency.
Ministerial colleague posts about the enthusiasm towards #TirangaYatra in Jammu.
MP who represents Kutch in the Lok Sabha shared updates about the #TirangaYatra on the NM App.
