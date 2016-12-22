BJP’s Parivartan Yatras to culminate in ‘grand road show’ at Lucknow

The BJP’s first pre-poll campaign in the state is set to culminate with a road show in Lucknow on Saturday, when all four Parivartan Yatras — which started from different parts of Uttar Pradesh last month — will conclude in the city. The event will be attended by party heavyweights like Union Minister Rajnath Singh, who will join the BJP national vice-president and state in-charge Om Mathur, Union Minister Kalraj Mishra, Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti and party state president Keshav Maurya, who will — as part of the road show — proceed aboard a modified rath called the ‘Vijay Rath’ towards Hazratganj crossing with a cavalcade of vehicles.

The Parivartan Yatra that started from Saharanpur on November 5 will enter the state capital from Sitapur Road, led by Mathur. The yatra that started from Jhansi on November 6 will enter Lucknow via Hardoi Road led by Maurya, while Mishra will lead the rally that kicked off at Sonbhadra on November 8 and will enter Lucknow from Rae Bareli Road. Bharti will lead the procession, that started in Ballia on November 9, as it reaches Lucknow through Faizabad Road.

All four yatras will merge at the Moti Mahal lawns. The yatras will finally culminate at Hazratganj crossing, near the BJP state headquarters, after party leaders helming the processions drape the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and Uda Devi with garlands. So, far no public address has been planned at the end of the road show.

BJP’s Lucknow Mahanagar unit has been directed to deck up crossings, bus stations, railways stations and prominent places of public gathering in saffron to give people the idea of a “wave of change” in favour of BJP.

All party MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers and national office bearers from UP have been invited to the event.

Parivartan Yatra convener and party national secretary Mahendra Singh said that the rallies had been very successful and the public had supported them by turning up to listen to speeches in all 403 Assembly segments.

He added that besides speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah, MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders had interacted with people, highlighting the achievements of the Centre for the past 45 days.