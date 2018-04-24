BJP’s outreach plan: Health to rural schemes, PM Modi gives ‘tips’ to party MPs, MLAs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

WITH THE BJP leadership pushing its MPs and MLAs to work hard for the upcoming elections, the Prime Minister, in his interaction with them through the Narendra Modi mobile app on Sunday, is learnt to have given them “new tips” for outreach programmes. “The Prime Minister, who showed his strong grasp of the ground situation during his interaction on Sunday gave them new directions on how to go about it, as they have been asked to step up their outreach programmes at the ground level,” said a party source.

Mentioning his government’s welfare schemes aimed at farmers, youth and women among others, Modi asked his party’s MPs and MLAs to spread their reach. Responding to a question by a party MLA, Modi cited the example of two BJP leaders from Gujarat — Harin Pathak and Ashok Bhat — to point out how daily visits to hospitals helped them them connect with people. He urged party MPs and MLAs to connect with a hospital in their area, visit regularly, and explain the ‘Modicare’ programme.

When an Assam MLA came online, Modi asked about the rising level of Brahmaputra and assured necessary action. Modi also replied to questions from MPs and MLAs on issues including skill development, rural development and farmers’ welfare.

Talking about the health insurance scheme, ‘Ayushman Bharat’, Modi said wellness centres would be built in over 1.5 lakh panchayats by 2022, with the programme aiming to provide Rs 5 lakh cover per family to 10 crore families.

Urging party leaders and workers to use technology to link villages to development work, he said his government had not created enough jobs. He emphasised his government’s efforts to boost self-employment. He noted that while BJP leaders have been staying overnight in over 20,000 villages, with over 50 per cent population of Dalits and tribals, to take welfare schemes to the masses, over 1,000 central government officials are spending the night in over 500 districts.

To a question on improving the lives of people in villages, Modi stressed on the collective power of people and referred to Anna Hazare’s village in Maharashtra, where the social activist focussed on cleanliness.

