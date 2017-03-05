BJP’s Nanda Jichkar elected Nagpur Mayor

BJP Corporator Nanda Jichkar was today elected the new Mayor of Nagpur, while Deepraj Pardikar of the same party will be the Deputy Mayor. Jichkar and Pardikar were elected to their respective posts at a special general body meeting of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). District Collector Sachin Kurve supervised the election process.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress had also fielded their candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s posts, but Jichkar and Pardikar scored an easy win given the BJP’s overwhelming majority in the just-elected general body of NMC.

Of the total 150 members, 147 were present in the House at the time of Mayoral election. Jichkar secured 108 votes with Sneha Nikose of Congress coming distant second with 26. Vandana Chandekar of BSP secured 10 votes. Three members did not vote.

At the time of Deputy Mayor’s election, held half an hour later, 149 members were present in the House. Pardikar secured 108 votes, Nitish Gwalbanshi of Congress 28 and BSP’s Narendra Walde got 10. Three members did not participate in the voting.