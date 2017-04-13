BJP’s mission in Meghalaya is to win 40 seats: Laxman Giluwaji

BJP MP Laxman Giluwaji today said the party’s mission is to win 40 seats in the Meghalaya assembly election to be held in 2018.

“We want to win at least 40 seats in Meghalaya that is our mission. Local alliance is possible in Meghalaya …,” Giluwaji told reporters here.

He claimed the BJP will be able to form the government here along with its coalition partners since the party has adopted development as its main agenda.

The BJP leader from Jharkhand who arrived here to address the party workers said people wants development and that is why the party won the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

He said, “We have taken up the mission to make this country a Congress free Nation and we are moving forward and in near future this dream of ours will come true.”

The BJP leader, however, ruled out projecting anyone as chief Ministerial candidate and said the central leadership will take final decision post poll.

State party president Shibun Lyngdoh said the party will contest in all 60 seats and work is on to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in all constituencies.

