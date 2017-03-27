BJP’s main aim is to build a strong India, says Amit Shah

BJP NATIONAL president Amit Shah said the key objective of the party was to build a “strong India that is free from casteism, corruption, regionalism, as well as the Congress.” Shah was addressing party workers during the concluding day of the three-day state-level training camp in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Shah said BJP was observing the birth year of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as the year of National Work Expansion scheme. Therefore, party workers would have to shoulder the responsibility of expanding the party base at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the present government was working on the ideology of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. As many as 120 welfare schemes have been launched in the state of which most have already been implemented and the rest were in progress, he said. The CM added that a New Enterprises Promotion Policy has been framed to attract and promote business in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now