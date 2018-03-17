BJP’s Lok Sabha seats will be down by 100-110 in 2019, says Shiv Sena

The editorial also mentioned that since Modi came to power, the Lok Sabha bypolls were held for 10 seats and the BJP lost nine seats from it. The editorial also mentioned that since Modi came to power, the Lok Sabha bypolls were held for 10 seats and the BJP lost nine seats from it.

Slamming the BJP over its defeat in the recent bypolls, the Shiv Sena on Friday, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that the BJP’s Lok Sabha seats will decrease by at least 100-110 in 2019, stating that the defeat is certain for those who drive away their friends and go on path of lies. “In 2019, the BJP’s tally will not remain 280 and it is clear now that it will decrease by at least 100-110 seats. BJP does not have to fight the polls in Russia, Canada, France, America or Israel but in India only. So, they should keep their feel in this country,” said the editorial, taking an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits.

It further said that after the Congress won the Rajasthan by-poll, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Congress should only contest the bypolls. “This statement is not right. The Gorakhpur bypoll result has defeated the arrogance and the ego of the BJP. Those who have dispelled friends and have chosen the path of lies are certain to face the defeat. When the downfall starts, no Chanakya can stop it,” said the editorial.

It added that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that this is the beginning of the end of the BJP. “Only Lord Ram knows about it. But, it has to be accepted that the people are throwing the BJP down,” it said.

The editorial also mentioned that since Modi came to power, the Lok Sabha bypolls were held for 10 seats and the BJP lost nine seats from it. “BJP has lost almost all the by-polls under the leadership of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App