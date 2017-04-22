BJP’s local MP, MLA booked for violence in Saharanpur

Raghav Lakhanpal, the MP from Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal, the MP from Saharanpur

A BJP MP and an MLA were Friday booked along with a party functionary for their alleged involvement in violence at Sadak Doodhli in Saharanpur district. Raghav Lakhanpal, the MP from Saharanpur, has also been booked for vandalism at the SSP’s residence.

This comes a day after members of two communities had clashed at Sadak Doodhli over a procession in memory of B R Ambedkar.

Saharanpur SSP Love Kumar said an FIR related to the violence has been lodged against 24 people. “They include 16 from one group, 12 from another and 200 unidentified people… Among those named are MP Raghav Lakhanpal, MLA Brijesh and BJP’s Saharanpur city president Amit Gagneja,’’ he added. Brijesh is the Deoband MLA.

The SSP said that another FIR has been registered against 11 people, including Lakhanpal and 200 unidentified people for vandalising his camp office. “The police are trying to identify those in the mob,” he added.

Both FIRs have been lodged under several IPC sections, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

