BJP’s Kurukshetra MP not to attend Amit Shah rally

The AIJASS had announced to protest Amit Shah's bikers rally but withdrawn its stir call after an agreement with the government on Sunday night in which the Chief Minister had agreed to withdraw the cases lodged in connection with the reservation agitation. (Express by Dasarath Deka)

The BJP MP from Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, has announced that he won’t attend the bikers rally of party chief Amit Shah scheduled at Jind on February 15. Saini also said that he would very soon announce a new political outfit which will contest elections from all 90 seats in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Saini said that there was no logic in going to attend the rally when the ideology doesn’t match. Saini said they (he and his associates) had decided to float a new political party three years back. “Now, its final… The name of the political party, colour of the flag and its election symbol, all these things are being considered,” Saini said over phone.

Saini, who has been opposing reservation to Jats, is reportedly annoyed over the manner the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana dealt with the All India Jat Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik recently. The AIJASS had announced to protest Shah’s bikers rally but withdrawn its stir call after an agreement with the government on Sunday night in which the Chief Minister had agreed to withdraw the cases lodged in connection with the reservation agitation.

“I am not in favour of such policies in which a government of majority surrendered before those who don’t understand and respect law and governance… I am against such system,” said Saini.

Saini himself had held a rally at Jind in November 2017 where he had announced formation of a 31-member committee headed by Shripal Saini, a close associate of the Kurukshetra MP, to seek feedback of the Haryana residents whether a new party should be formed by Saini.

“We are waiting for the report of the committee before moving further. In the public meetings, we ask the people about proposed name of the party and its flag apart from asking their opinion over the formation of new political outfit,” Saini had told The Indian Express two weeks back.

