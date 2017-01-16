BJP’s Kerala unit to observe ‘protest day’ tomorrow

Meanwhile, BJP’s party state leaders’ meet commenced as a prelude to the state council scheduled on January 18 which would be inaugurated by Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. Meanwhile, BJP’s party state leaders’ meet commenced as a prelude to the state council scheduled on January 18 which would be inaugurated by Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Accusing Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) of unleashing violence against its workers in the state, BJP Monday said it would observe Tuesday as protest day to “highlight the violent politics being practised” by that party. The trigger for the latest round of protests was the death of a woman who suffered burn injuries after some vehicles parked at her house were set ablaze by suspected CPI(M) activists at Kanjikkode in Palakkad district, recently.

Announcing the party’s decision to organise protest programmes tomorrow, BJP state secretary Sobha Surendran also said women party workers would organise marches and dharnas across the state on January 20 to protest the “killing” of the woman.

“Women and Dalit community members are targeted every day in the state after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government came to power in the state,” she said. Surendran said the protests were being organised to highlight such issues under the CPI(M) rule.

It is the first state council meeting to be held after Kummanam Rajasekharan took charge as the party’s Kerala unit president. As many as 1373 representatives would take part in the meeting.