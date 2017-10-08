BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra: Politics of violence is in nature of communists, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah addressing party workers during ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’ to protest the alleged murders of party workers in Kerala, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah addressing party workers during ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’ to protest the alleged murders of party workers in Kerala, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

BJP national president Amit Shah took on the CPI(M) government in Kerala on Sunday saying that “politics of violence” is in the nature of the communists. Shah was addressing the Delhi leg of ‘Jan Raksh Yatra’, a party campaign to highlight “left atrocities” in Kerala.

Alleging that the maximum number of killings of BJP and RSS workers took place in the home district of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan he said, “Since the Left came to power in Kerala, several workers of the BJP and Sangh (RSS) have been killed. The killings are brutal, bodies are chopped into pieces. It is done to terrorise those who support the BJP that they will meet the same fate. But the more muck of murders they spread, the lotus will bloom better.” Shah, therefore, also held Vijayan responsible for these deaths.

“Politics of violence is in their (communists’) nature. It is not a coincidence that the maximum political violence is reported from West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala where the communists have been in power for long. Wherever they have been in power, they have turned the political culture into that of violence,” he said.

The BJP chief was leading a march in Delhi from Connaught Place to the Gole Market area where the CPI(M) headquarters is located. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam were also also present at the rally.

Shah also lashed out against those who are “silent” over the issue of communist attrocities in Kerala. Questioning their “selective protests” he said, “Why do they not take out any march at the India Gate against the atrocities committed by the Left?”

At the rally venue, the BJP exhibited a series of images, mainly the pictures of those killed, to highlight the “brutality” of the situation.

“The reds think they will be able to stop thoughts and ideas from spreading through violence. I want to tell the CPI (M) and Congress that communists have disappeared from the world and Congress from India. And BJP, which was launched with 10 persons, is today the world’s largest party with 11 crore workers,” Shah said.

