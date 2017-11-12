BJP’s Ghanshyam Tiwari to float new party before Rajasthan Assembly polls

Rajasthan BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari. (File) Rajasthan BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari. (File)

Senior BJP leader and Deendayal Vahini president Ghanshyam Tiwari announced today that he would float a party which would contest the Assembly election in Rajasthan, slated for next year.

Addressing a gathering at the Ramlila ground here, he said a new power would emerge in the state in the coming days and that its name would be announced on Makar Sakranti on January 14. He said the party would contest in all the 200 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on various issues, including farmers’ plight, demand of reservation for the upper caste and corruption. The Sanganer MLA has been at loggerheads with the Vasundhara Raje dispensation in the state.

