BJP’s Faridabad win evidence of approval for demonetisation: Amit Shah

Projecting BJP’s win in Faridabad local polls as a victory of the party’s “pro-development” ideology, its president Amit Shah today said it was yet another evidence of people’s approval of demonetisation as the party has won polls across states since the decision was taken.

In the Faridabad municipal corporation, the party has won 30 out of 40 seats with 10 going to independent candidates, it said.

“This historic win is a victory of BJP’s ideology of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and the pro-development agenda. In every election following demonetisation, people of the country have put their stamp of approval on it,” Shah said in a statement.

Referring to his party’s performance in various polls in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra besides the Union Territory of Chandigarn, he claimed it is now clear that the opposition is merely doing politics over notes ban while people are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building an honest India.

“This is the sixth consecutive win of BJP in local polls after demonetisation,” he noted.