BJP’s disregard for judiciary a dangerous tendency: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BSP Chief Mayawati (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Charging the BJP and its leaders with showing “utter disregard” towards the judiciary, BSP supremo Mayawati today said this “tendency” was “very dangerous” and a “matter of concern for all”. “The language that has been used by senior BJP leaders against the judiciary, especially in the recent past, is a matter of concern for all,” she said in a release. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the comments made by BJP leaders against the court on the issue of violence, following self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a rape case, had not been liked by the countrymen.

The remarks had also been condemned in the political circles as they pointed towards the “arrogance” of the ruling party as well as its “dangerous tendency” to lock horns with the judiciary, she alleged. Referring to the issue of appointment of judges in the high courts and the Supreme Court, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief alleged that the Centre was not cooperating in the matter.

The BJP government appeared to be taking the judiciary too as its adversary, the same way it treated the opposition parties, and this was a matter of grave concern, she said. Mayawati also referred to a recent incident, where the Maharashtra government tendered an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court for alleging bias against a judge.

