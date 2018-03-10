BJP’s demand for President’s rule in Karnataka out of desperation, says Congress

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa demands President rule’s in state. (File) Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa demands President rule’s in state. (File)

AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad Saturday said BJP was demanding President’s rule in Karnataka out of desperation to win the upcoming assembly elections by indirectly taking administrative powers of the state into their hands.

He accused the BJP leaders of misleading the people of the state as the election heat was spreading in Karnataka. Referring to B S Yeddyurappa’s demand for president’s rule, Hariprasad said the state BJP chief had forgotten the law and order situation in the state when he was the Chief Minister and “people know about it.”

He said after Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to northern parts of Karnataka, BJP had realised that it would not be able to win the elections….so indirectly they want to take administrative powers of the state into their hands.

They are desperate to win this election, so they are making such demands,” he told reporters here. Accusing the Congress government in the state of “failure” on the law and order front, Yeddyurappa had yesterday demanded that the Governor recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Hariprasad hit out at BJP by listing out the various incidents in BJP ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajastan. He also alleged that from March 2017 to January 2018 900 fake encounters had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, in which 33 people have been killed.

“Is this law and order situation according to BJP?” he asked.

Pointing out that Karnataka and other southern states when compared to BJP ruled states, “are hundred years ahead,” Hariprasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Yeddyurappa repeatedly speak about ‘Vikasa’ (development), but the steps they taking is leading the country towards ‘Vinasha’ (destruction).

On the allegations regarding repeated incidents of murder involving Hindu activists under the Congress regime in the state, Hariprasad said “in 23 cases 14 of them are incidents where a Hindu has killed Hindu… the remaining few are out of personal enmity or grudge.”

He also accused the BJP of trying to create an atmosphere of fear to gain political milage out of it.

