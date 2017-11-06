BJP’s defeat in UP civic polls will pave way for it getting ousted at the Centre: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo) Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the defeat of BJP in the urban local bodies’ polls in Uttar Pradesh will pave the way for the saffron party getting ousted from power at the Centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing SP workers and office bearers at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav urged them to unite while bracing up for the urban local bodies’ polls.

“The victory of SP will boost clean and ethical politics. The defeat of the divisive forces in the urban local bodies’ polls will pave a way for the ousting of BJP from the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” Yadav said. He said the results of the civic polls will decide the future course of politics. The former chief minister also said that in the five years of SP’s tenure, the party had implemented various developmental projects in cities and villages.

“As compared to the achievements of the SP government, the BJP government under UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not done anything in seven months, which they can refer to,” he said.

