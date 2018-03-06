BJP’s counter on PNB fraud: UPA gave Mehul Choksi, others opening to import gold

The Law Minister said that this was done at a time when exit polls were indicating that the Congress-led UPA was losing power, and it was a “lame duck”government. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) The Law Minister said that this was done at a time when exit polls were indicating that the Congress-led UPA was losing power, and it was a “lame duck”government. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

With Congress MPs sharpening their attack on the government over the “bank fraud”, the BJP on Monday unleashed a strong counter-offence and alleged that the previous UPA government had aided diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group by changing import rules for gold traders, giving a glimpse of the ruling party’s defence in the Budget Session of Parliament, which resumed on Monday. Sources in BJP said the party’s counter to the Congress attack will involve an attack on the Congress for its “blessings” for businessmen who committed financial irregularities, exposing frauds in the banking system under “economist Prime Minister” Manmohan Singh, the Narendra Modi government’s resolve to take action against those holding black money, and reforms it has initiated so far.

On Tuesday, BJP MPs will be given the required instructions and guidelines to roll out the party’s strategy when the BJP parliamentary party meets in the morning, sources said. Preparing the ground, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday addressed the media at the BJP headquarters and made a scathing attack on former Finance minister P Chidambaram and the Congress. “For the last four years, the Congress has been indulging in a politics of confusion, fear and concoction against the BJP and its government,” Prasad said.

He said, “There was a scheme by the name of 80:20, introduced in August 2013 and repealed in November 2014. On May 16, 2014, the date of declaration of 2014 election results, the then Finance Minister gave his ‘aashirvaad’ to seven private companies under the 80:20 scheme. One of those companies was Gitanjali,” Prasad said.

Under the 80:20 rule, traders were allowed to import gold only after they had exported 20 per cent gold from their previous import. The rule was scrapped in November 2014 after the NDA came to power, Prasad pointed out.

The Law Minister said that this was done at a time when exit polls were indicating that the Congress-led UPA was losing power, and it was a “lame duck”government. It was the “height of shamelessness” to take such a decision on May 16, he said. The RBI, Prasad pointed out, had cleared the scheme a few days later, before the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the decision within months of coming to power.

Alleging that the “entire banking system went haywire due to all kinds of interference with it” under the “so-called economist Prime Minister”, Manmohan Singh, Prasad said the Congress should answer the questions raised by BJP. “Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi must answer why this scheme was passed on the day of results to benefit these seven private companies. Chidambaram swayam nahi kar rahe thhe, seedha aashirwaad thha (Chidambaram didn’t do it by himself, but it had his direct blessings),” Prasad said.

He reiterated the Modi government’s stand that no loan given under its tenure had turned into a non-performing asset (NPA). He also said that Jatin Mehta, a businessman who is also said to have fled India after defaulting on loans, had escaped India in 2012.

