BJP’s claim on demonetisation ’empty’: CPI secretary D Raja

The CPI on Saturday termed as “empty claim” the BJP’s resolution that demonetisation has “routed” and “unearthed” black money, saying the ruling party does not want to see the ground realities. CPI national secretary D Raja also slammed the NDA government for advancing the presentation of Budget in an “unfair” manner to ensure gains for BJP in assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, and said it needs to be seen how the Election Commission enforces model code of conduct now.

“They have passed a resolution on demonetisation, as it has routed and unearthed black money. It is an empty claim and BJP doesn’t want to look at ground realities,” Raja said. Latching onto President Pranab Mukherjee’s remarks that demonetisation will lead to “temporary economic slowdown”, he said all parties including the Left had expressed concerns over the November 8 move, “yet the BJP refuses to look into ground realities”.

Lashing out at the Centre, the MP said it did not consult political parties before it decided to advance budget presentation allegedly in view of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and said it was “unethical” on its part having done so. “The BJP is desperate to take some unfair advantage of the budget presentation…The EC has sought the response of the government (on opposition’s plea in this regard)…how it is going to impose the model code of conduct that we will have to see,” he said.

BJP on Saturday termed the aftermath of demonetisation a “sacred movement” during which the masses accepted the temporary suffering with enthusiasm and asserted that black money has now been deposited in banks that will lead to high revenues and bigger and cleaner GDP. Addressing Governors and Lieutenant Governors two days ago, the President had said that demonetisation, while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may lead to “temporary slowdown” of the economy.