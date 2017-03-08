BJP’s Chandrakant Patil wants Sena to join hands with BJP for Zilla Parishads

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil today appealed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to join hands in various Zilla Parishads, elections for which were held last month, to form a ruling coalition. “I would like to make an official request to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with BJP to form a ruling front in the Zilla Parishads,” Patil, who is revenue minister, said while speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

Patil’s appeal to the Sena chief comes after BJP corporators extended support to Shiv Sena candidate Vishwanath Mahadeshwar today during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

“From day one, I was in favour of BJP and Shiv Sena joining hands. The way we have supported Shiv Sena’s mayor candidate, I hope Sena will reciprocate in the same manner and support BJP to come to power in Zilla Parishads,” Patil said.

Zilla Parishads in Kolhapur, Sangli and Jalgaon are the key ones where BJP can form a ruling front.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the recently held elections for municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads independently.

Patil said, Shiv Sena’s support to BJP to gain power in ZP will benefit both the parties.