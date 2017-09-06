BJP’s Bareilly district chief still untracable

Police continue to draw a blank in the search for BJP’s Bareilly district president Ravindra Singh, who has been missing since September 31. Premnagar police SHO Pankaj Verma said Rathore was last seen at Mathura police station on Thursday at around 11 am, but no information is available as to where he went from there. “His motile phone is switched off. There is no information about his movement from the railway station. The CCTV footage shows him walking alone at the police station,” he said. Rathore had left from his home in Bareilly for Mathura in his car early Thursday. After reaching Mathura, he asked the driver to go back to Bareilly and left in an auto-rickshaw, his younger brother Neerendra said.

A missing case had been filed at Premnagar police station on Neerendra’s complaint. Neerendra said CCTV footage accessed by police shows Rathore boarding the Jhelum Express from Mathura on Thursday. “We do not know where he went from there,” he said.

