BJP’s Bareilly district chief Ravindra Singh Rathore traced after 9 days in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP’s Bareilly district president, Ravindra Singh Rathore, was on Saturday traced to Datia district of Madhya Pradesh nine days after he had gone incommunicado from Mathura railway station. Premnagar SHO Pankaj Verma said Rathore has called up his family from Ratangarh in Datia.

While police teams from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam were engaged in the search for Rathore, his family had maintained that he had gone to visit a religious place.

“A police team, which was accompanying Rathore’s relatives, was stationed in Datia town. Now, they have left for Ratangarh, about 60 km away,” said the SHO.

Rathore’s younger brother Neerendra said he received the call around 9.30 pm on Saturday. “He said he was at a temple in Ratangarh. He said he was fine and had been staying in Ratangarh. I could not ask him why he did not contact us, as I became emotional. Our relatives, who were in Datia, have left for Ratangarh,” he added.

