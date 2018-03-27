BJP’s Amit Malviya tweets Karnataka poll dates before announcement, EC says action will be taken

BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted dates to the Karnakata election before the EC announced them. He, however, got the result date wrong. BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted dates to the Karnakata election before the EC announced them. He, however, got the result date wrong.

Even before the Election Commission announced dates of polling and results of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted the date of polling and counting. He, however, ended up getting the date of results wrong. A section of the media, too, flashed the dates of counting and results before they were officially announced. When asked on Twitter how he had access to the dates before the EC annoucement, Malviya said a news channel flashed the dates and they were already public.

Journalists gathered at the Election Commission office in New Delhi, where the press conference was underway, raised the matter with Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, questioning how a political party had access to what is to be highly confidential information.

“We will find out what happened and a full investigation will be launched. Let us not speculate on what they have,” Rawat said. At the end of the press conference, Rawat reiterated that the EC will not take the matter lightly. “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.” Malviya, having got the dates wrong, deleted his tweet.

Reacting to Malviya’s tweet, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?

The Election Commission announced Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. To know more about the Karnataka Election dates, click here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd