BJP leader and two party activists injured in attack

A BJP leader and two party activists were injured when unidentified persons attacked them at Dinhata town of CoochBehar district on Thursday. Dhitiman Sengupta, BJP CoochBehar district leader and two party workers were injured when unidentified persons attacked them. Sengupta has been admitted to hospital, BJP sources said.

The police also confirmed the attack on Sengupta.

The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked Sengupta and the BJP activists but local Trinamool Congress MLA Udayan Guha refuted the BJP allegations and instead claimed that it was fight between rival factions of the BJP.

The BJP workers put up road blockades in some places in the district to protest the attack on Sengupta and two party activists.

Cooch Behar district BJP president Nikhil Ranjan Dey alleged that the Trinamool Congress is scared of the BJP’s rising popularity in the district, so they attacked the BJP leader.

