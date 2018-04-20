Rohingya camp fire in Delhi: BJP youth wing leader tweets he did it, Prashant Bhushan files complaint

Manish Chandela (right) with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: Twitter/rishav_ranjan18) Manish Chandela (right) with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: Twitter/rishav_ranjan18)

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Manish Chandela, who openly accepted on social networking platform Twitter to burning the Rohingya refugee camps in the national capital earlier this month.

Bhushan was also miffed with the Delhi Police for not taking any action against the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader. The advocate, in a tweet, said, “No action yet by Delhi Police to register a case and arrest him and no action by BJP to remove him from the party. State of rule of law under BJP.”

My criminal complaint against Manish Chandela of BJYM who proudly boasted on social media that he & his associates burnt down the Rohingya camp. No action yet by @DelhiPolice to register case & arrest him & no action by BJP to remove him from party. State of rule of law under BJP pic.twitter.com/aVd8LDSCUO — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 19, 2018

While Chandela has deleted his Twitter account following backlash and intense call for action from various groups, including All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), Bhushan, in his complaint, attached the screenshots of the tweet wherein Chandela claimed to have set the fire in the Rohingya camp.

On April 15, Chandela tweeted from his account, “Yes, we did it and we do again #ROHINGYA QUIT INDIA.” In a tweet about the fire in Rohingya camp, he replied, “Well done by our heroes,” when asked about it he tweeted, ” Yes we burnt the houses of Rohingya terrorists.”

At least 50 shanties housing Rohingya refugees in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar were gutted in a fire that broke out in the wee hours of April 15. About 230 people from the Rohingya community were staying in the camp.

