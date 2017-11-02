#CoalBuryingGoa
BJP youth leader killed by militants in J&K’s Shopian district

The police have registered a case and investigations are on, the official said. Meanwhile, a BJP functionary said the deceased was associated with the party.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:November 2, 2017 9:47 pm
He was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian.(ANI Photo)
A youth leader of the BJP was on Thursday killed by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. A police official said the body of Gowhar Hussain Bhat (30) was recovered from an orchard in Kiloora and he was killed by militants.

Bhat’s throat was found slit. He was a resident of Bongam area in Shopian. The police have registered a case and investigations are on, the official said. Meanwhile, a BJP functionary said the deceased was associated with the party.

“Bhat was the district president of the BJP’s youth wing,” party’s media in-charge for Kashmir, Altaf Thakur, said here. He said Bhat had been associated with the party for over two years.

