BJP youth leader held for attack on Rahul Gandhi’s car

A BJP youth leader was on Saturday arrested for the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car while he was touring flood-hit areas in Banaskantha on Friday. Police said Jayesh Darji’s name was mentioned in Congress leaders’ complaint. Darji is general secretary of BJP’s Dhanera youth wing. “He (Darji) is alleged to be the main accused in the complaint,” Banaskantha SP Niraj Badgujar said. “More names may come up as

“More names may come up as investigation progresses,” PTI quoted him as saying. The police added IPC section 332 (for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) in the FIR after confirming that an SPG personnel was hurt, Badgujar said.

The FIR against unknown persons was filed under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to property). “We have confirmed that an SPG personnel who was travelling in the vehicle… sustained minor injuries,” he said. Darji, sources said, was spotted near Rahul’s convoy when a stone was thrown on his car.

Late on Friday night, Congress leaders, led by party’s state general secretary Lalji Desai and Arjun Modhwadia, sat on a dharna at Dhanera police station demanding FIR against the accused. “I don’t know about the case but he (Darji) runs an NGO named Manav Seva Sangathan. He has been actively participating in the aid of flood victims for the past 10 days,” said Haresh Chaudhary, president of BJP Yuva Morcha’s Banaskantha unit. Dozens of Congress workers were detained by the police as they protested against the attack in various parts of the state.

