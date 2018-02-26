BJP would solve Mahadayi row if voted to power: Amit Shah  

BJP National President Amit Shah (File) BJP National President Amit Shah (File)

BJP President Amit Shah Monday said the party would solve the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute with neighbouring Goa if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls. “I assure the people of the state that if BJP is voted to power, it will solve the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka and Goa,” he told reporters here.

Shah blamed the Siddaramaiah government for the delay in finding a solution and added that it would have been settled if the chief minister had cooperated with the central govermment. “The issue would have been solved if Siddaramaiah had cooperated with us earlier. There are some people, even now, trying to create obstacles. Hence there has been a delay,” he said.

Replying to a query on whether former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa would get a ticket to contest the polls, Shah said the central parliamentary party will decide. “Why are you worried about whether Eshwarappa will get the ticket or not? Eshwarappaji is the most respected leader our party. Taking care of interests of party leaders is my job. The central parliamentary party will announce the list of candidates,” he said.

Eshwarappa and state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa were at loggerheads before the central leadership stepped in to end it. Eshwarappa has recently expressed apprehensions about attempts to deny him the ticket to contest the polls. Replying to another query, Shah said the party would certainly field a Dalit chief ministerial candidate if somebody of that stature comes up in future.

“Even an ordinary party worker in BJP can become chief minister. Even a Dalit can be a chief minister if the party comes to notice such a dalit chief ministerial candidate,” he said. On Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s statement on changing the Constitition, Shah said, “It is a dead issue. Hegde has already apologised.”

