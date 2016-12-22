BJP would retain power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018: Nandkumar Singh Chauhan

“There is no party which can put up a challenge before BJP in the next election,” BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said. (Source: File) “There is no party which can put up a challenge before BJP in the next election,” BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said. (Source: File)

Ruling out anti-incumbency sentiment in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Thursday claimed the performance of government would ensure its victory in the Assembly elections in 2018. “We are confident of forming the government in state for a fourth consecutive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Our government has performed well,” state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said.

Watch what else is making news:

He was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of a four-day-long training session for party workers. Talking about Aam Aadmi Party’s December 20 rally in Bhopal, Chauhan termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “paper tiger”. “There is no party which can put up a challenge before BJP in the next election,” he said. Asked about Income Tax Department’s raids at the premises of BJP leader Sushil Vaswani in Bhopal, Chauhan said it was not possible that everybody in the party would be clean when it has millions of members.

“But the action shows that none would be spared under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. To the question if the Union Ministers from the state Uma Bharati and Anil Dave were being kept away from the Chief Minister’s ongoing `Narmada Sewa Yatra’, he said programmes of these two ministers would be organised during the five-month-long Yatra.