BJP workers should not take law in their hands, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

BJP workers should not take law into their hands if they find any discrepancy in development works being carried out in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said. “BJP workers should not take law in their hands if they find any discrepancy in development works. You should inform your (BJP) office bearers or officers concerned,” he told a gathering here on his first visit to the backward Bundelkhand region after BJP stormed to power in the recent Assembly elections.

Advising workers to review irrigation schemes in parched Bundelkhand from time to time and send reports to the minister concerned and the CM office, Adityanath said this way the government can perform well. “When we were in opposition, dharna and protest were justified but now you (workers) are in power, now this is not your job. Your work is to popularise government schemes,” he said.

Elaborating government’s plan for the region, Adityanath said, “Our government is working on a plan to connect Bundelkhand to New Delhi via six-lane road. This will attract industrialists here, giving jobs to lakhs of local youths in the next five years and prevent large scale migration in search of employment”.

Advising workers to unite people of all sections, he said, “There should not be prejudice. Every section should be taken together and it can be face of such ‘Rashtravadi’ (nationalist) arrangement where everyone feels free to put forth his views”.

Noting that “Lok Kalyan” means welfare of everyone, he said, “Our PM says that benefits of schemes should reach all without any discrimination. Support of party workers is needed in this”. Adityanath, who arrived here this morning, undertook a surprise inspection of the District Hospital where he enquired about treatment and other facilities from patients.

He also inspected the Krishi Mandi at the Kanpur Road and a primary school in Takori village in Badagaon development block and interacted with students. Enquiring about the mid-day meal given to the children in the school, he also inspected the school kitchen.

Bundelkhand covers a geographical area of around 70,000 square kilometres and includes seven districts of UP and six districts of MP. It comprises 13 districts in all — Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot (all in UP), and Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar and Damoh (all in MP).

The BJP in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto for 2017 UP Assembly elections) had said that it will constitute Bundelkhand Development Board to ensure all-round development of region.

The manifesto also mentioned that the party will form Pond Development Authority (Talab Vikas Pradhikaran) to ensure conservation and revamping of various ponds. In a major decision announced on April 2, the Adityanath government approved a Rs 47 crore package to ensure immediate availability of drinking water to the Bundelkhand region.

