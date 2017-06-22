BJP workers paint houses in Bhopal with ‘mera ghar, bhajpa ka ghar’ graffiti

People said the graffiti was made on their house without their consent. (Source: Video grab) People said the graffiti was made on their house without their consent. (Source: Video grab)

Residents in certain areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal claimed that BJP workers have painted their houses with slogans of ‘mera ghar, bhajpa ka ghar (my house, is the house of BJP)’, according to reports on Thursday.

People said the graffiti was made on their house without their consent. They said they had even protested against the move but BJP workers did not pay heed. Similar slogans were also found painted outside several stores and houses of Congress workers.

When party’s local leaders were confronted about this, they defended party workers saying they sometimes get carried away in enthusiasm. Besides, they said, it isn’t wrong as the BJP had worked hard for development in the area.

Senior BJP leadership, however, are yet to comment on this incident.

The incident comes days after the farmers launched an agitation across the state, bringing the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan-government under the glare of the Opposition.

