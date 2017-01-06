BJP worker’s baby thrown from car, CPM men suspects

Police said the baby was targeted out of political rivalry towards his father Suresh, a BJP worker. (Source: Google map) Police said the baby was targeted out of political rivalry towards his father Suresh, a BJP worker. (Source: Google map)

Three CPM workers in Kerala’s Malappuram district are facing an attempt to murder charge for allegedly throwing off a 10-month-old boy of a rival BJP worker from a car. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Padinjarakkara village near Tirur, known for frequent incidents of clashes between CPM and BJP.

Police said the baby was targeted out of political rivalry towards his father Suresh, a BJP worker. The boy was on the lap of Suresh, who was sitting in a stationary car. The assailants forcefully opened the door of the car and lifted the boy and threw him away. After hurling the boy, they manhandled his father.

Police said the baby has not sustained any serious injury, but has been admitted to a hospital. They added that the assailants have been identified and will be nabbed soon.