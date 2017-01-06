BJP worker succumbs to burns, hartal on Saturday

A BJP worker, who sustained burns after his house was set on fire allegedly by CPI (M) men, succumbed to death on Friday. The victim was identified as C Radhakrishnan, 44, a, local BJP leader at Kanjikkode in Palakkad district. BJP called for a dawn-to -dusk hartal on Saturday in Palakkad district in protest against the incident.

Kanjikkode region in Palakkad has been tense in the last few weeks following clashes involving CPI (M) and BJP workers. As a sequel to the violent incidents, a group of men allegedly belonging to CPI (M) attacked Radhakrishnan’s house in the wee hours of December 28.

At first, the miscreants set ablaze a cattle shed at his compound and then moved on to torch three bikes parked at the portico of the house. As the two-wheelers caught fire, an LPG cylinder kept near the bike exploded, sending fire flames inside a nearby room, where Radhakrishnan was sleeping.

Neighbours had tried to remove the gas cylinder, but by then it had exploded. His brother Kannan, wife Vimala and Radhakrishnan’s nephew Adarsh had sustained burns while trying to douse the fire. Radhakrishnan.s wife and two children were rescued by local people. A major tragedy was averted as rescue workers shifted out another gas cylinder from kitchen, where the flames had engulfed home appliances.

Police said three CPI (M) workers were arrested in connection with the incident. The victim’s brother and wife are still battling for life at hospital in Thrissur.