BJP worker held for ‘provocative’ Facebook post against Kerala MLA

CPI(M)-backed MLA Veena George has come under sharp criticism after a BJP worker was arrested for posting a photograph of a dilapidated bus stand under her constituency in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district and urging the legislator to address the issue in a Facebook post.

Veena, who represents Aranmula assembly constituency in the district, had lodged a complaint against S Sooraj, who was arrested on June 8 under section IPC section 153 (giving provocation with the intent to cause riot). He was later released on bail.

Claiming that she filed a complaint against the BJP worker not for pointing out the pathetic condition of the bus stand but for insulting women, Veena said: “The Facebook post is meant to create communal hatred and insult me as a woman. I can’t remain silent towards such a post.”

On June 2, Sooraj had uploaded a photograph of a dilapidated bus stand on the BJP’s Facebook page for Elanthoor panchayat in Pathanamthitta district and wrote, “Dear MLA madam (referring to Veena), it would be helpful if you can address the issue after beauty parlours and Orthodox dinners. Madam you have government vehicle to travel. Otherwise, there would be enough vehicles of the Church or Muthoot (an NBFC).The voters don’t have other means, madam.”

Sooraj said he had nothing personal against the legislator and would not withdraw the Facebook post.

