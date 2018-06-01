BJP worker assaulted in Bengal, party blames TMC

Police sources said they could not ascertain the political affiliations of the assailants. (Express File Photo by Partha Paul) Police sources said they could not ascertain the political affiliations of the assailants. (Express File Photo by Partha Paul)

An 18-year-old BJP worker was assaulted in Purulia on Wednesday night, 14 hours after another man was found hanging from a tree. While the party blamed the ruling party for both incidents, the Trinamool Congress denied the allegations.

Police sources said Gourango Oranga was assaulted in Burrabazar area close to Balarampur. His condition was reported to be critical. As per sources, Oranga was attacked while at home at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. He had suffered serious injuries. When people in the locality heard him scream, they rushed to his aid but the miscreants had fled. He was first taken to a primary health centre, from where he was shifted to Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital in Purulia.

Police sources added that they could not ascertain the political affiliations of the assailants.

“Trinamool is engaged in large-scale post-poll violence, especially in areas where BJP did better than them. Yesterday, another worker was brutally attacked. He is hospitalised. TMC cannot stop us like this, we will battle on. They have identified faces and are attacking everyone who supports the Opposition,” said BJP district chief Vidyasagar Chakraborty.

TMC MLA Shantiram Mahato said, “ TMC has no hand in any violence,it is their own issue and a fallout of factional feud within their party.” Earlier, Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Supurdi on Wednesday with the message “at the age of 18, you are doing BJP’s politics… today you are dead” scrawled on his T-shirt.

Protesting the death of the worker, the BJP on Thursday observed a 12-hour strike in Balarampur area. Normal life was affected as the strike was total in the area. In response to the strike, police was deployed in the area to ensure peace. As per local sources, the streets were deserted as most stayed indoors.

“There is an undercurrent of tension in Purulia. We hope the police make adequate arrangements to prevent any violence in the future,” said Ajay Bharati, a school teacher and resident of the district.

Sources said several rallies were taken out in different pockets of the area during the strike, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. However, till the time of filing this report, no one has been arrested.

