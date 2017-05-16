BJP worker accuses Surat BJYM leader of ‘rape’

A 30-year-old BJP worker on Monday moved an application before the Surat city police commissioner accusing a leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of repeatedly ‘raping’ her over the past two-and-a half years and ‘threatening her with acid attack’. The woman also claimed that she was pregnant. The woman, later in the evening, sent another plea to the police commissioner, claiming some BJP leaders and even her husband have asked her to withdraw the earlier application and sought police protection.

According to her first application, the woman met the BJYM leader two-and-a half years ago during an event in Surat. Soon, they became friends and the accused established a sexual relation with her, promising a “good post” in the party. According to the application, when she became pregnant, the BJYM leader started to avoid her and even took her to a private clinic in Limbayat area for an abortion. However, the attempt to medically terminate the pregnancy failed.

“The accused has betrayed me. If a test is carried out, the DNA of the foetus will match his DNA. I am regularly receiving calls from BJP leaders and my husband to withdraw the application,” the woman told The Indian Express. Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said her allegations were being investigated. “We have not registered any offence and we are looking into the details mentioned in the applications submitted by her. We have appointed an officer to probe her allegations. On the basis of probe, we will take further action,” he said. Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhaijiyawala said, “Let police investigate the case and if he (BJYM leader) is found guilty, we will take strict action against him.”

