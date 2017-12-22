BJP won’t come to power after 2019 polls: Nana Patole

- Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 33.75 crore
Nana Patole, who has resigned as an MP and from the BJP, today said the saffron party will not come to power after the 2019 general elections. Patole also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has “destroyed democratic values, the Constitution and the farmers”.
“The BJP won’t come to power in 2019 as all points which were in its 2014 poll manifesto were ignored by the Modi government,” Patole told reporters here.
The former MP, who shared the stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the campaign for the recently-held Gujarat polls, said he too contributed to Congress’ better performance in the western state.
While the BJP managed to retain power in Gujarat by bagging 99 seats, the Congress improved its tally to 77 in the 182-member House. Asked if he would join any political party, Patole said he may join the Congress, or he and his followers may start an independent movement to serve people.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 12:34 amI have CEC in my control. CIC, CVC, CBI, ED, IT - none can defy me. Even Army is in my control COAS is my man. Who can stop me !Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 10:27 pmSeems Nana Patole is another Pappu. Next time people will say "na na" to him and he will miserably lose election and disappear along with Pappu and Congress.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 2:56 amlol. junior pappuReply