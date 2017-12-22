Top News
BJP won’t come to power after 2019 polls: Nana Patole

Nana Patole also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has 'destroyed democratic values, the Constitution and the farmers'

By: PTI | Yavatmal | Published: December 22, 2017 10:06 pm
Nana Patole, Patole, BJP MP, Lok sabha elections 2019, India assembly elections, India news, Indian express news Nana Patole (Express photo: Anil Sharma)
Nana Patole, who has resigned as an MP and from the BJP, today said the saffron party will not come to power after the 2019 general elections. Patole also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has “destroyed democratic values, the Constitution and the farmers”.

“The BJP won’t come to power in 2019 as all points which were in its 2014 poll manifesto were ignored by the Modi government,” Patole told reporters here.

The former MP, who shared the stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the campaign for the recently-held Gujarat polls, said he too contributed to Congress’ better performance in the western state.

While the BJP managed to retain power in Gujarat by bagging 99 seats, the Congress improved its tally to 77 in the 182-member House. Asked if he would join any political party, Patole said he may join the Congress, or he and his followers may start an independent movement to serve people.

  1. N D Modi
    Dec 23, 2017 at 12:34 am
    I have CEC in my control. CIC, CVC, CBI, ED, IT - none can defy me. Even Army is in my control COAS is my man. Who can stop me !
    (2)(9)
    Reply
    1. Krishnaswamy Sampath
      Dec 22, 2017 at 10:27 pm
      Seems Nana Patole is another Pappu. Next time people will say "na na" to him and he will miserably lose election and disappear along with Pappu and Congress.
      (8)(59)
      Reply
      1. Chetan
        Dec 23, 2017 at 2:56 am
        lol. junior pappu
        (1)(25)
        Reply
