BJP women’s wing leader held in child trafficking case

BJP women’s wing leader Juhi Chowdhury was arrested from Batasia area close to the Indo-Nepal border last night by the CID for her alleged involvement in the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case. Four persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the case involving the trafficking of at least 17 children. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials said Chowdhury was being brought to Jalpaiguri for further interrogation and would be produced before a district today. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has said that the party is looking into the allegations against Chowdhury and would take action if she is found guilty.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Sonali Mondal, Chief Adoption Officer of an NGO, Chandana Chakraborty, its Chairperson and Manas Bhowmik, Chandana’s brother, were earlier arrested by the CID in the case. The three were charged with selling about 17 children, aged between 1 and 14 years, to foreigners and entering into shady adoption deals.

The CID unearthed the child trafficking racket during raids at homes and nursing homes in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district in Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal in November last year.