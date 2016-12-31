BJP wins local elections in Chhattisgarh

The BJP won two civic body elections in Chhattisgarh, prompting the party to call the results an endorsement of demonetisation. In Bhilai-Charoda, the BJP’s Chandrakanta Mandle beat Congress’s Jyoti Banjare by over 4,000 votes in mayoral election. BJP candidate Amit Agarwal won in Sarangarh while the party emerged as a clear leader in both municipalities.

“BJP’s win in Bhilai-Charoda and Sarangarh civic elections is yet another public endorsement of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji’s #DeMonetisation drive,” CM Raman Singh tweeted.

The results were declared on a day the Congress called for a state bandh against demonetisation.