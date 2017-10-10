BJP wins 50 per cent gram panchayats in Maharashtra

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve attributed the results to the policies and programmes of the state government led by Fadnavis. State BJP president Raosaheb Danve attributed the results to the policies and programmes of the state government led by Fadnavis.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won around 50 per cent of the gram panchayats across Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and western Maharashtra. Results of 2,974 panchayats were declared on Monday. While the BJP won 1,457 rural bodies, the Shiv Sena won 222, the Congress got 301 and the NCP won 194. The remaining sarpanch posts went to Independents and other outfits.

Elections for 3,131 gram panchayats across 16 districts were held on October 7 and 79 per cent votes were polled.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “People have shown confidence in the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and our state government.”

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve attributed the results to the policies and programmes of the state government led by Fadnavis. Analysing the results, a senior party functionary said: “In Vidarbha and Marathwada, we have performed much better compared to the last elections. The break-through in western Maharashtra is appreciable as it is always perceived as a traditional bastion of the Congress-NCP.”

Among plans that appear to have worked in BJP’s favour is the decision to take development to village unit.

Fadnavis’s projects like digitalisation of 29,000 gram panchayats and Jalyukta Shivar and the loan waiver announcement helped the party in the polls, party sources said.

