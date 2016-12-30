BJP win in states a stamp of approval on demonetisation: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah . (PTI Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah . (PTI Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the party’s win in local body polls in several states including Chhattisgarh and Gujarat was people’s “stamp of approval” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision. “People of the country have put their stamp of approval on the demonetisation decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

“It is clear with results in local elections in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh and now Chhattisgarh and Gujarat again that people are with Modi in this fight against black money and corruption while the opposition is only doing politics,” Shah said in a statement.

It also credited its president Amit Shah’s organisation skills, its chief ministers and state organisations for its “big win”.

In Gujarat local body elections which concluded on December 27, BJP-supported candidates won 7363 seats out of 10212 ‘Gram Panchayats’ while those supported by Congress could win only 2395, he said.

In polls held across different parts of the country, including its remote rural corners, people have expressed their views clearly to the opposition and shown faith in “Modi’s vision” and the BJP’s “politics of performance”.

This is five straight win of BJP in local polls after demonetisation, he said.