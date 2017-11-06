BJP will win Gujarat polls, rout Congress: Kumar Ashok Pandey

Representational pic Representational pic

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Kumar Ashok Pandey on Monday said that the BJP would win the Gujarat elections and rout the Congress from the state.

Pandey, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge for public services and disaster management, will be attending campaigns for the party in the western state where polls will be held on December 9 and 14.

“The propaganda of (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi on GST and demonetisation is not going to earn him any dividend as I envisage a complete rout of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly elections,” the former minister said.

There is more relaxation in the GST in the offing and the common man has benefited from demonetisation, he claimed.

The country needed GST to get rid of corrupt people, since they were “jeopardising” welfare measures of the government, Pandey said.

He claimed that the prime minister had broken the nexus of “power brokers” and said that the BJP was a party of the people.

Critics of Centre should know that unless corruption is uprooted, speedy development would remain a dream, the BJP leader said.

“Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had confessed that only 10 per cent of government money is utilised in development, owing to rampant corruption. Now, the passage for development has been cleared, since corruption has been controlled through e-digital systems,” he claimed.

Earlier, Pandey with over two dozen BJP workers offered prayers at the Daan Ghati temple, Goverdhan, for the party’s victory in Gujarat.

The group also performed ‘abhishek’, bathing of the principal deity of the Laxmi Narain temple, Goverdhan.

