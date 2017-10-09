BJP will win Ajmer, Alwar bypolls: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Ajmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Source: PTI Photo) Ajmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Source: PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would win the bypolls for Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara) assembly seat.

Addressing the party’s state executive meeting in Alwar, she said the BJP won the Dholpur Assembly by-poll and would repeat it in the upcoming bypolls.

Asserting that the BJP would form governments in Rajasthan as well as at the Centre after the Assembly election next year and the 2019 general elections respectively with a thumping majority, she urged the party workers to unite and work for achieving the goals.

The chief minister said the BJP government in the state would complete four years on December 13 and its achievements should be presented before the people.

“Rajasthan was considered a backward state four years back. Now, it is among the front runners. People across the country have accepted that the work done in industrial, agriculture, skill and technology developments in the state are exemplary. We should present our work at booth level,” Raje said.

She said after the successful global argitech meets in Jaipur and Kota, the state government is organising a similar meeting in Udaipur next month. The chief minister hailed changes in the GST tax slab and said the state government had put forth the demand to the GST council.

State Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat claimed that it was due to continuous efforts of the chief minister that the GST council accepted most of Rajasthan’s demands.

BJP state president Ashok Parnami said the work done by the state government in four years is more than what was done by the previous Congress government in five years. He claimed the BJP had fulfilled 78 per cent promises made in the manifesto.

