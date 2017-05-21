BJP will win 2019 LS polls by bigger margin: Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday. Kamleshwar Singh

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the party will win the 2019 General Election by a margin bigger than the 2014 victory since it has an “overwhelming support” from the people.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the most popular leader in the country since Independence, Shah, who addressed the media at Chandigarh Press Club, said the people across India have accepted and appreciate the Modi government. He asserted that the BJP has freed the country from dynastic politics, casteism and appeasement in the three years of the Modi government.

Asked to react on the Congress’s charge that the BJP government at both the Centre and in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir has failed to control the crisis in the Valley from escalating, Shah said the Kashmir problem had cropped up in the first place because of the Congress.

He said the turmoil in Kashmir would be brought under control soon. “Such a situation has emerged several times since 1989 In Kashmir — this is not the first time that such a situation has occurred. Whenever security agencies adopt a tough stance, such situations arise.”

He added, “Security agencies have started their work. I am confident it (the crisis) will be controlled.”

Shah said that the BJP runs governments in 13 states and is in coalition in another four. “We have made our presence felt in different parts of the country. We will now concentrate on Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura and get the people’s mandate,” he asserted. Shah parried questions on the infighting in Haryana BJP. Asked about dissenting BJP legislators and bickering among ministers.

