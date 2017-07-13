BJP will use ‘mantras’ to solve problems, taunts Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo)

Claiming that GST is beneficial only for big traders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked the BJP, saying it could even resort to using “mantras” to resolve people’s problems without taking any real steps. “The reality of BJP is coming to the fore. It has made people’s life difficult with demonetisation and GST implementation. GST is only for benefit of big traders. It appears that BJP will use ‘mantras’ to resolve people’s problems and not take real steps,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told party workers in Lucknow.

Noting that the BJP is used to “spreading lies for political gains,” Yadav said his party has to “fight this and counter it”. Accusing the Yogi Adityanath regime of failing on the law-and-order front, Yadav said the state government should explain as to how many criminals and land mafias were put behind bars and what action had been initiated against them. “The morale of police is down and criminals are ruling the roost. Law and order is out of control,” he said.

He alleged that welfare schemes launched during his regime were discontinued as they had the word “Samajwadi” appended to their nomenclature. “The state government is saying that its growth rate is 6 per cent. However, if they ignore Muslims’ contribution in development, it will stand at only 2 per cent,” Yadav said, asking party workers to start preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.