BJP will use ‘mantras’ to solve problems, taunts Akhilesh Yadav

Claiming that GST is beneficial only for big traders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked the BJP, saying it could even resort to using “mantras” to resolve people’s problems without taking any real steps. “The reality of BJP is coming to the fore. It has made people’s life difficult with demonetisation and GST implementation. GST is only for benefit of big traders. It appears that BJP will use ‘mantras’ to resolve people’s problems and not take real steps,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told party workers in Lucknow.
Noting that the BJP is used to “spreading lies for political gains,” Yadav said his party has to “fight this and counter it”. Accusing the Yogi Adityanath regime of failing on the law-and-order front, Yadav said the state government should explain as to how many criminals and land mafias were put behind bars and what action had been initiated against them. “The morale of police is down and criminals are ruling the roost. Law and order is out of control,” he said.
He alleged that welfare schemes launched during his regime were discontinued as they had the word “Samajwadi” appended to their nomenclature. “The state government is saying that its growth rate is 6 per cent. However, if they ignore Muslims’ contribution in development, it will stand at only 2 per cent,” Yadav said, asking party workers to start preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:39 pmAkhilesh joined hands with Mayajal, she will swallow him.Behenji cheated Mulayam, Kalyan Singh and Naseeruddin Siggique.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:37 pmTona totka jhaad phook as usual. An aparicheet man like Modi who wasn't even allowed to enter Gujarat and was kept stationed in Haryana before 2001, shot to power only by such mantras and tantras. Godhra added fuel to hawan fire and there came Modi, rising n rising with fooling people build dream castles in Gujarat. Same formulae of "c h u t i y a banaaoing" (popularly called Gujarat model) reapplied to India and now the whole country is in tatters. Man standing on graves and mantras doesn't have more days left.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:31 pmStupid Akilesh. He doesn't know we have GOMUTHRA AND GAU S H I T which are more potent than mantra.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:26 pmUseless son of a father. Didn't work his way up. You had your chance. You blew it. You only amassed wealth for you, family and relatives S hame on you and SP.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:21 pmHe neglected all UP wall's except favored highly selective casts, supporters - gundas, and couple of districts where he come from. He does not have vision or skill to solve the problems. He want to talk " Samaj wadi" It was nothing about Samaj , it was all about Chamchas, Yadavs and Muslims. We live in UP. What a mess. Also I must say that we do not have much hope from Yogi ji either. Yogi ji is saintly, good man, means good and is for all but that is just not enough to bring the change. Touring the places for inspection has not proven effective in past 70 years. He is doing more of the same. We need innovators, managers, problem solver leaders . We need people who can find the answers to the problem of our state.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:04 pmLike he solved all of the UP problem. Except riots and appea t nothing happened in UP.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 10:04 pmGreat losers Akhilesh Y and Rahul G! Giving such statements only add visuals to the misery they are going through. Someone should tell them that these not-so-young -anymores have a long way to go before challenging much more matured and strategic politicians in BJP...they should start first try out taking on a district level BJP leader before opening up their mouths to reveal their stupidity at a national level.Reply
- Jul 13, 2017 at 9:59 pmLike, Akhilesh Yadav solved all the problems by goondaism.Reply
