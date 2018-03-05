BJP will taste defeat in Gorakhpur bypolls: SP

The BJP will taste defeat in Gorakhpur byepolls and it will be the beginning of party’s decline, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chowdhury said here. The SP leader’s comments come ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur.
The bypolls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats respectively, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
“The BJP candidate will taste defeat in Gorakhpur bypolls and it will be the beginning of decline of saffron forces in the country,” Chowdhury said in a press meet on Sunday.
The results of Gorakhpur will be astonishing and the SP will demolish BJP’s “, he said adding that BJP has “reached its peak and now its the time for its decline”.
“SP candidate will win in Gorakhpur and our victory has become certain after the support from the BSP,” he added.
On possibility of an alliance with the BSP in the Lok Sabha polls, Chowdhury said, “a start has been made. Decision in this regard will be taken by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati”.
For the BJP, Gorakhpur is significant as it is the bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha five times.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 5, 2018 at 2:53 pmIt will be dramatic. Modi wave or no Modi wave, Yogi has been winning from Gorakhpur, for last 20 years I think.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 2:43 pmThat will be dramatic. Modi wave or no Modi wave, Yogi has been winning for last 20 years, I think, from Gorakhpur.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 2:12 pmFirst you defeat the BJP. Then we would see what you can do. You are in line to go to Tihar jail.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 2:04 pmA win for opposition in Gorakhpur will open a new chapter for 2019, if at all it happens. Because that will need greater vote share to a candidate of opposition as compared to BJP candidate. Inability of a single opposition candidate to cross vote share of BJP candidate, however meagre it was, in UP and Bihar gave BJP a flip in 2014. Put together, share of votes opposing BJP candidate have been almost double of votes favoring BJP candidate. If even combined opposition candidate in Gorakhpur loses, that will be death nail of secular democracy in UP.Reply
- Mar 5, 2018 at 1:51 pmFIRST MAKE SURE THE EVMs (ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINE) ARE 100 TEMPERED PROOF AND NO PRELOAD OF RESULTS IN THE MACHINES. BJP is a magical party, with only 2 seats to their credit, they formed the government in Meghalaya, they can even temper the results. Nothing is impossible under BJP.Reply
- Load More Comments