BJP will sweep MCD polls too: Manoj Tiwari

The BJP dubbed its victory in the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll as a reflection of the “Modi wave” and exuded hope of sweeping the MCD polls in national capital by a two-third majority. The BJP-Akali Dal alliance candidate, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, defeated the Congress’s Meenakshi Chandela by 14,652 votes, while the AAP candidate lost his security in the triangular contest. With this victory, the number of BJP legislators in Delhi Assembly has become 4. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP had won 67 seats out of total 70.

“By-elections all over the country have proved high Modi wave. The day is marked as Loktantra Vijay Diwas in Delhi as people have strongly rejected a fascist, Tughlaqi ruler Kejriwal,” Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said, heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Twari said he should now understand that it is not EVM but people who give verdict in a democracy.

“Kejriwal has during the last one month been showing disrespect to peoples’ mandate by holding the EVMs responsible for his electoral losses. Now, the people have forfeited security deposit of AAP (candidate),” he said.

Citing the victory of BJP-Akali Dal candidate and his campaign experience, Tiwari said “people will help BJP win over 200 wards in MCD polls.”

Elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations in Delhi will be held on April 23.

The party legislator and leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that victory of Sirsa from Rajouri Garden is “beginning of the end of AAP”.

“Rajouri Garden bypoll result reflects the mood of the people of Delhi who have lost faith in Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Kejriwal and his party took Delhi voters for granted and now they have been paid back,” he said.

