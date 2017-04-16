BJP will spread communalism to counter failed promises: Congress

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express Archive Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express Archive Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will spread communalism to pacify the people of India who are extremely angry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises. Singh said Prime Minister Modi has failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people.

“The economic condition of the country is not improving. There is no investment coming. The growth in manufacturing sector is not adequate. Small scale businesses are shutting down. The people are not getting jobs and those who are working are losing their jobs. Black money could not be retrieved,” said Singh.

“People now are angry. Soon the BJP will have no agenda and to pacify the nation they will opt for communalism and the idea of war with Pakistan,” he added. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said the grand old party will join hands with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati to oust the saffron party from national politics.

“I am delighted that in her own accord Mayawati has agreed to join this alliance. I think even without the Congress, it is already strong enough to take on the BJP. But if the Congress comes into it and I hope it will, then there is no hope for Prime Minister Narendra Modi except to see him consigned to the books of history,” Aiyar told ANI. Mayawati had earlier told her supporters in Lucknow that the BSP was ready to work with other parties “to save democracy”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now