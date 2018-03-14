Expect a faster ED, CBI action in UP and Bihar now: Tejashwi Yadav after BJP’s dismal show in bypolls

He was referring to Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (File) He was referring to Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the saffron party was handed a crushing defeat by the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and just managed to retain Bhabua assembly seat in Bihar.

A jubilant Tejashwi dealt a sarcastic blow to the BJP after his party won the Jehanabad seat in Bihar bye-elections saying he expects more ED and CBI actions now. “Bihar ke upmukhyamatri itne ghotalon mein phanse hue hain par koi karyawahi ya jaanch nahi ho rahi hai. Ab humein shanka hai ki iss jeet ke baad UP aur Bihar mein jo Modi ji, Amit Shah, ED aur CBI karyawahi karne mein aur tez ho jaayenge (Bihar chief minister Sushil Modi is accused in corruption cases. But no investigation are being conducted. However, after the bypolls results, we expect Modi and Amit Shah to speed up ED and CBI probe in Bihar and UP),” said Yadav.

Results of Bihar bye-elections were declared on Wednesday. The BJP retained the Bhabua assembly seat in Bihar, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed to win the Jehanabad seat and was also maintaining its lead on the Araria Lok Sabha seat. Counting of votes for the three seats in Bihar began amid tight security around 8 am today.

Araria went to polling on Sunday (March 11) along with two Assembly seats of Jehanabad and Bhabua.

