BJP will reinstall Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s plaque in Port Blair jail: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that the plaque in honour of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would be reinstalled in the Andaman and Nicobar island’s cellular prison where he was imprisoned by British rulers.

The plaque near Savarkar Jyot (eternal flame) which was uprooted by the Congress will be installed to restore the deserving honour to a great visionary whose contribution in freedom struggle remains unparalleled, he said.

Shah was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the three-day Veer Savarkar Sahitya Sammelan in Thane.

The plaque installed during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in Andaman and Nicobar jail was removed in 2004 during the UPA government by the then Congress Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyer.

While urging the organisers not to confine Savarkar’s life and literary writings to Maharashtra, Shah said, “We should organise such cultural and literary events outside the state where he has great following.” Shah, a Savarkar admirer, said, “Savarkar has become more relevant today. We have to apprise the youths and generation next of his freedom fight and literary work.”

Describing Savarkar as a visionary ahead of his times, he said, “Shortly after the attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, he had said India will have to become a nuclear power.”

According to the BJP president, those who are criticising Savarkar should first read his work and ask themselves if they could even contribute one-croreth of his struggle for freedom of India. “To such protesters I would like to say, several generations will never forgive them,” he said.

He said it was Savarkar who brought cultural nationalism and “desh bhakti” through literary writings. If he espoused the theory of Hindu Rashtra, he also exposed the evils of untouchability and casteism in name of religion and social practice.

He opened the temple gates for Dalits despite huge protests. He fought against child marriage but supported remarriage of young widows, he said, adding that the mighty British feared him so much that they even banned his book on freedom struggle even before it was published. They realised the book would trigger a revolution against them.

Referring to his days of struggle in Andaman and Nicobar prison, Shah said, “Right in front of his room where he was imprisoned, at least three people would be given death sentence daily. The British wanted to break the morale of Savarkar but failed.”

