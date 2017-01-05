BJP will play key role in govt formation in Punjab: Vijay Sampla

BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo) BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo)

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Thursday said that development in the state is all because of the Akali-BJP government which has passed on the benefits to each and every section of the society. “In the last 10 years, Punjab has transformed into a power surplus state, there is a dense network of highways and every sector has witnessed development,” he said.

During the Congress regime, farmers had to stage dharnas on roads for fertilizers, while due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a silent urea revolution has taken place with India achieving a record urea production in 2015, he said.

“Also farmers have been provided Neem coated urea. Black marketing of urea has stopped and due to the Prime Minister’s pro-farmer policies, the farmers do not need to stage dharnas any longer,” he said.

Sampla during his ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ said the party will announce its candidates any time after completion of the established process.

He claiemd the BJP will play an important role in government formation in Punjab after the February 4 polls. As per poll pact with its ally SAD, BJP field its candidates on 23 out of total 117 assembly seats.

The Congress was left far behind 10 years ago only and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fallen into pieces, indicating that it was not even in the race, he said.

Attacking Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh, Sampla said, “He is still living in the era of Maharajas and is busy enjoying his life. He is not concerned about the people of the state.”

On the occasion, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has failed to fulfill all the poll promises, including free wi-fi, houses for poor, opening school and colleges in the national capital.

“AAP tried its best to defame Punjab, but the fact is that drugs are openly used during rave parties in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal is promising to “free” Punjab from the menace of drugs, while liquor vends have proliferated in Delhi with almost 15 liquor vends being opened in a single Mohalla, he said.